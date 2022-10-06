Kremlin praises OPEC+ decision to reduce oil production as 'stabilizing markets'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the OPEC+ group took its decision to reduce oil production for stabilizing the energy markets.

Introducing a price cap on Russia's energy resources may have a destructive effect that will bring harm to all countries, he said at a press briefing in Moscow.

"Many countries understand the absurdity of the brisk movements that are currently being considered in the EU, which are instigated by the US regarding the introduction of a price cap.

"The adoption of such decisions may have a very destructive impact on the future horizons of energy markets and thereby harm almost all states," he stressed.

About the accident on Nord Stream gas pipelines, Peskov said Russia was informed via diplomatic channels that it will not be invited to take part in the investigation.

For its turn, Russia will bring to the attention of the involved states that such a position is regrettable, he said.

"We do not consider it possible to conduct objective investigations without the participation of the Russian side," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Peskov confirmed that head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi plans to visit Russia, and promised to brief on the details early next week.

The spokesman also informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take part in the UN climate conference in Egypt next week.

Russia's 'partial mobilization'

Peskov called media reports claiming over 700,000 Russians left the country after the announcement of the partial mobilization "a fake news story," saying: "The real numbers are far from this figure."

About US businessman Elon Musk's remarks that Russians make up the majority in a number of eastern regions of Ukraine and they prefer Russia, Peskov said it was "the statement of reality."

"Those people who are capable of analysis, of stating reality -- they come to this conclusion and they confirm it," he noted.

Killing of Russian journalist Dugina

On some media reports that the US intelligence holds their Ukrainian counterparts responsible for the killing of Russian journalist Darya Dugina in August, Peskov said if the story is true, then it is a positive signal.

"If this is so, if this is not fake, because after all, we live in a world of fakes, then, indeed, it is positive that American intelligence has agreed with this," he noted.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of political scientist Alexander Dugin, was killed in August in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow. In recent years, Moscow has been accused of being behind the assassinations of Russian critics and defectors abroad. On the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed to what she called Ukraine’s "policy of state terrorism."

Reports claim that Darya Dugina’s father, called "Putin's brain," was the intended target. Russia’s Investigation Committee said the bombing “was planned in advance and committed on order.”

Peskov added that he would like to hope that this is not an attempt by the US "to absolve themselves of responsibility for any preparations for future terrorist acts that the Ukrainian state may be engaged in."

As for the Russian side, its relevant law enforcement bodies provided explicit facts and evidence, incriminating Ukraine's special services, soon after the crime was committed, he said.