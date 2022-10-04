Kremlin refuses to speak about nuclear attacks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused on Tuesday to speak about nuclear attacks and all related topics, including the tests of nuclear weapons.

"The Western media, Western politicians, and heads of state now have a lot of exercises on nuclear rhetoric. We don't want to take part in this," Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov, however, reminded that Russia's military doctrine allows only defensive use of nuclear weapons.

Asked about the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Peskov said two parts are necessary to hold them, and that Kyiv currently refuses participation.

"We will now wait for either a change in the position of (Ukraine's) current president, or we will wait for the future president of Ukraine, who will change position in the interests of the Ukrainian people," he said.

Peskov recalled that before starting its "special military operation," Russia attempted a diplomatic settlement of differences with Ukraine, but did not see a similar attitude.

Commenting on the initiative of the US businessman Elon Musk, who suggested holding new referendums in Ukraine's Donbas under the UN auspice, Peskov said the voting already took place and that people voiced their will.

But Peskov also praised Musk's desire to find a peace settlement for the conflict, noting that "unlike many others, he (Musk) is seeking for a peaceful outcome."

He added that achieving peace in Ukraine is impossible without Kyiv's agreement to Moscow's conditions, which include Ukraine's neutral status and refusal of NATO membership.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 04 Ekim 2022, 20:11