Kremlin slams draft resolution by US congressmen to end recognition of Putin's presidency after 2024

A draft resolution on the non-recognition of Vladimir Putin as Russia's president -- if he holds the post after May 7, 2024 -- is a demonstration of US interference in the affairs of other countries, the Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.

"Every time it seems to us that nothing more ridiculous, nothing more aggressive, unfriendly, and unconstructive can come from the other side of the ocean, and every time we are mistaken. It comes, unfortunately," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

The Kremlin considers such "unacceptable" initiatives an interference in the internal affair of other countries, he added.

"This is a wonderful demonstration not only to the Russian Federation, but also to all countries of the world, a demonstration that the United States officially interferes in the internal affairs of other countries," he said.

He also admitted that the members of the Russian parliament can suggest some counter-measures.

On Tuesday, two US congressmen, Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson, introduced a Congressional Resolution "to end recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia after May 7, 2024, if the autocrat remains in power."

The resolution claims that the flaws in the Russian legislation have kept Putin in power and that his presidency beyond 2024 would be illegitimate, the statement noted.

In 2020, Russia adopted a number of constitutional amendments, including one paving the way for Putin, who was re-elected for another six-year term in 2018, to remain in power through 2036.

Russia’s constitution allows for two consecutive terms for the president, but the amendments hit the reset button, allowing Putin two additional six-year terms.