Kremlin spokesman says Bucha 'well-planned tragic show' to malign Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on Tuesday the video shooting from Ukraine's city of Bucha "a tragic show" organized to malign the Russian military.

Speaking at a daily briefing in Moscow, Peskov said any accusations against the Russian military are groundless.

"We insist that any accusations against the Russian side, against the Russian military are not just groundless, but this is a well-directed show, nothing else. A tragic show," he said.

Peskov stressed that the course of events, data, facts, and other parameters clearly show that the video is a fake aiming to malign the Russian army.

He added that new fakes may appear, citing a statement by the Defense Ministry about the new staged video in some Ukrainian settlements.

"We once again urge, taking this opportunity, we call, first of all, on the members of the Security Council, the leaders of Western countries to body_abstract from the emotional perception, which is not based on anything, and just think with your head and try to compare the facts in order to understand what kind of monstrous forgery we are talking about," he said.

Peskov pointed out that the US officials continue to contradict each other, referring to a statement by US President Joe Biden, who accused Russia of war crimes in Bucha, as well as the Pentagon's contradictory remarks on the issue.

Peskov regretted that the West does not notice Russia's arguments, saying it closed its eyes and ears, adding that Moscow will continue to explain its position.

About an investigation, he said it must be impartial and that in the current situation, it is hardly possible.

The Kremlin spokesman criticized the expulsion of the Russian diplomats from the European countries, stressing such actions will further complicate communications.

As for the new sanctions, Peskov said Russia is aware they are coming as "Americans will hardly give up this favorite practice."

In a separate statement, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Ukraine's main center for psychological operations staged another video with "killed civilians" in the Moschun settlement of the Kyiv region.

Similar events are now organized by the Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop, and other cities, he also noted.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and Britain, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,480 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,195 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.24 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.