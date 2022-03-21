Kyiv mayor announces new 35-hour curfew amid Russian attacks

Kyiv will impose a new 35-hour curfew from Monday evening to Wednesday morning, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital city announced.

Vitali Klitschko said the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. local time and last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Shops, pharmacies, and gas stations will be closed during the curfew, and no vehicles will be allowed to move in the city, except for those with a special permit.

The first 35-hour curfew in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was announced on March 15.

Meanwhile, at least eight people were killed as Russian shelling hit a shopping mall in Kyiv late Sunday, according to local authorities.

At least 902 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine, and 1,459 injured, according to UN estimates. It has warned, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has driven 10 million people from their homes – either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad, according to the UN refugee agency.