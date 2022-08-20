Leaders of China, Russia to attend G20 summit in Indonesia

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will both attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, according to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will host this year's gathering.

"Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come," Widodo said in an interview with US-based news outlet Bloomberg.

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place in November on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world’s major developed and emerging economies which represents more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of international trade and 60% of the world population.

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.