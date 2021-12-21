Leading ISIS/Daesh member in Niger killed in airstrike, says France

France on Tuesday said that it "neutralized" a leading member of the ISIS terrorist organization, also known as Daesh, linked to the killing of six French aid workers and two Nigeriens.

Soumana Boura, a leader of the terror group's so-called "Greater Sahara" branch, was on Monday the target of a fatal airstrike north of the town of Tillaberi in Niger, with the cooperation of Nigerien authorities, the French Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Boura was among the perpetrators of an attack on Aug. 9, 2020, in the Koure National Park.