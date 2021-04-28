Leave Afghanistan ASAP: US to citizens wishing to do so

The US State Department issued a new travel advisory for Afghanistan on Tuesday that urged all Americans who wish to depart the country to do so immediately.

The agency raised the travel advisory to Level 4 -- Do Not Travel -- citing coronavirus, crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and armed conflict.

"U.S. citizens wishing to depart Afghanistan should leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights," said the department.

It also ordered government employees to depart the US Embassy Kabul "whose functions can be performed elsewhere."

It said travel to all areas of Afghanistan is unsafe because of critical levels of kidnappings, hostage-taking, suicide bombings, widespread military combat operations, landmines, and terrorist and insurgent attacks.

AA