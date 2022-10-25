Legendary singer Yusuf Islam thanks Turkish president for global efforts

Legendary British singer Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens, thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his global efforts for peace and support to Muslims.

"I would like to again thank you so much for your fantastic generous support to the British Muslims and the building of the Cambridge Mosque in the UK. Also, commend your fantastic work in trying to open the blockages between Ukraine and Russia," Islam said on Monday during his concert held at the presidential complex in Ankara.

On his Twitter account, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun shared a video of Islam's speech at the event, which was attended by Erdogan, first lady Emine Erdogan, Vice President Fuat Oktay, and Cabinet members.

"I would request that you don't give up on trying to find a peaceful solution for my fatherland which is Cyprus, Inshallah. And to continue your valuable support of Palestinian liberties, Inshallah. That all may live in peace in the holy land," Islam said.

Under the stage name Cat Stevens, Islam left an indelible mark on music with a string of hits in the 1960s and '70s. After converting to Islam in 1977, he changed his name to Yusuf Islam.

Islam's concerts in Türkiye, Istanbul last week, and Ankara this week, are the first time he has hit the road in five years.

