Macron accuses Russian army of war crimes, calls for new sanctions on Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for fresh sanctions against Moscow, holding the Russian army responsible for war crimes committed in the liberated Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Macron described the pictures from Kyiv as “unbearable” and “extremely shocking,” telling public radio FranceInter that “there were very clear indicators of war crimes."

"What has just happened in Bucha imposes a new series of sanctions and very clear measures," he added.

During the interview, the president, who is also campaigning for re-election on April 10, said Paris has signaled its willingness to support Ukrainian authorities in the international justice process.

He said those who have committed these crimes must face international justice and be held accountable for their actions.

He minced no words to hold the Russian armed forces responsible for the mass atrocities. “I think that it is more or less established that it is the army,” he remarked.

Reports from Bucha city, which was liberated by the Ukrainian army on Sunday, depicted horrific scenes of carnage. Scores of dead civilians, many with their hands tied and mutilated, were seen lying on the sides of the roadways.

Moscow, which began its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied that its forces were responsible for the civilians’ deaths and accused Kyiv, Washington, and NATO of staging the massacre to tarnish Russia’s reputation.