Many Western media outlets suspend reporting in Russia

Many Western media organizations have stopped reporting in Russia following the new law to punish disseminating information deemed false.

According to the new law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday night, those caught circulating "false" information about military actions face up to 15 years in prison.

Media outlets, including BBC, CNN, ZDF, and Bloomberg announced that they suspended their operations in Russia.

Tim Davie, the CEO of BBC Worldwide, stated that Russia's decision makes the independent journalism process a crime.

He further said this leaves no choice but to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC correspondents in Russia.

CNN, an American news channel, also announced the suspension of its broadcasting in the country.

Meanwhile, John Micklethwait, Bloomberg News's editor-in-chief, announced that the company decided to shut down its operations with sorrow.

This makes regular reporting in Russia impossible, he added.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was similarly concerned about the latest restrictions.

In light of this situation, and because of the risk to journalists and employees in Russia, the CBC temporarily ceased its reporting in Russia, it announced.

In addition, German broadcasters ARD and ZDF stated that broadcast from the Moscow bureau was suspended for the time being.

The Italian public broadcaster RAI is also among the media outlets that ceased operations in Russia due to the controversial law.

As of Saturday, RAI is suspending the journalistic services of its correspondents in Russia, following the law that carries harsh prison sentences for reporting deemed unfounded by the authorities, the company said in a statement.

Russia's war on Ukraine has led to international outrage, with the EU, US, UK, and others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow. The West is also supplying Kyiv with weapons and humanitarian aid.

At least 351 civilians, including 22 children, have been killed and 707 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.3 million people have also fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.