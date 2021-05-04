Mexico: 23 dead, 70 hurt after metro overpass collapse

At least 23 people have been killed and 70 injured after a metro overpass and train crashed down onto a busy road in Mexico City late on Monday.

Footage run by local channel Milenio TV showed a section of the overpass and train carriages suddenly collapsing onto a road packed with vehicles.

A broken beam caused the accident on the metro’s Line 12, Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City, said in a news conference.

She said 65 people have been hospitalized.

“We are going to do all the investigations to determine the cause,” Sheinbaum added.

Built almost a decade ago, Line 12 was inaugurated in 2012 and is one of the newest additions to the Mexican capital’s metro system, running between the southern and southwestern parts of the capital.

