Missile strikes kill 6 in Ukrainian port city of Odessa, official says

At least six people were killed and 18 others injured as multiple missiles hit Ukraine’s southern port city of Odessa, a Ukrainian official said on Saturday.

A 3-month-old baby was among those killed, Andriy Yermak, a senior advisor to the Ukrainian president, said in a statement.

According to Ukraine’s state-run news agency Ukrinform, the missile attack was carried out by a Russian warship in the Caspian Sea.

At least 2,435 civilians have been killed and 2,946 injured in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 5.1 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7.7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 25 Nisan 2022, 00:36