More than 234,000 coronavirus cases registered in India

India on Saturday recorded a new high of more than 234,000 daily coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry figures.

The figures show 234,692 cases were registered, which pushed the total to 14.5 million. There were 1,341 new deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 175,649.

After India’s daily cases surpassed 100,000 for the first time earlier this month, since the pandemic began last year, the country is now recording more than 200,000 infections daily since Thursday.

New Delhi alone registered nearly 20,000 cases in the past 24 hours.

That has prompted several cities to announce a weekend lockdown to prevent further spread.

Experts say people not adhering to virus protocols has triggered another increase, along with huge political rallies during ongoing assembly elections have also added to the problem.

