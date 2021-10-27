Moscow-bound EgyptAir flight returns after threat message

A Moscow-bound EgyptAir flight returned to Cairo on Wednesday, shortly after takeoff after a threatening message was found aboard, Egypt’s national carrier said.

In a statement, EgyptAir said a threatening message was found on one of the seats of flight MS727 bound for Moscow.

“The flight landed 22 minutes after takeoff and passengers returned safely to the grounds of Cairo Airport where the necessary measures are being taken," the statement said.

Founded in 1932, EgyptAir is one of the world’s oldest airlines.