Moscow expects no changes in relations with US after midterm elections

Moscow is following the US midterm election results but does not expect any changes in relations after the vote, the Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We thoroughly analyze the information that comes in. These elections are important. But ... it is not necessary to seriously exaggerate the importance of these elections in the short and medium term for the future of our bilateral relations.

"These elections cannot change anything essential. The relations are and will be bad," Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Asked about accusations of interference in elections, Peskov said: "We are so used to it that we just haven't noticed (the accusations)."

On the visits of Russian officials to Ukraine's breakaway regions, Peskov said President Vladimir Putin will visit these territories when the time is right.

"There are no concrete plans yet, but I have no doubt that the time will come when Putin will come to Donbas," he said.

Turning to the resumption of the Russia-US cross-inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, Peskov said there are currently no regular contacts on the issue.

"It's too early to talk about it (resumption of inspections). You know that the fabric of our relations (with the US) is very thin right now.

"We cannot say there is a dialogue (between Russia and the US)," he said, adding that they are not able to announce sporadic contacts in advance.

In a separate statement, Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev, also the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, said on Telegram that the current results of the election show that the "support for the US course in the world is decreasing."

Republicans in the US have taken a sizable advantage in the race to control the House of Representatives, with incomplete results showing a significant lead over Democrats.