NATO chief highlights alliance’s role in Ukrainian resistance to Russian attack

NATO's chief stressed Friday the alliance's role in the Ukrainian resistance to ongoing Russian attacks during a speech delivered at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Support by many NATO members since 2014 to Ukrainian armed forces played a critical role in stopping the Russian attack, said Jens Stoltenberg.

He emphasized that Russia should believe and seek a peaceful resolution otherwise it will deal with economic sanctions.

NATO will continue to support brave Ukrainian soldiers and people, he said.

Referring to NATO’s expansion that was presented as a major threat by Moscow, he noted that free countries, including Georgia, Ukraine, Sweden and Finland, have the right to make choices regarding their futures.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 others injured in Ukraine, according to UN estimates.

While the EU, US and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.