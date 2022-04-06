NATO chief says Ukraine has 'urgent need' for military support

Ukraine has an "urgent need" for military support, the NATO chief said on Wednesday, urging allies to further support Kyiv as the war with Russia continues.

"Ukraine has an urgent need for military support, and that's the reason why it is so important that NATO Allies agree to further support Ukraine with many different types of military equipment, both heavier equipment but also light weapon systems," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the press ahead of the two-day NATO foreign ministers meeting.

"We can see just pictures of all the destroyed Russian armor. This is something which has been done with weapons, anti-tank weapons or anti-armor equipment delivered by NATO allies."

Reminding the US decision to allocate more money for anti-armor systems, he said it is "one of many examples of how allies are stepping up to this urgent need."

The NATO foreign ministers, along with representation from Ukraine, Finland, Sweden, Georgia, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, have gathered in Brussels to address the implications of Russia's actions and NATO's future relationship with Moscow.

Topics such as the military alliance's next strategic concept, China's growing influence, climate change, terrorism, and emerging and disruptive technologies will be on the agenda of the meetings.