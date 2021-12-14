NATO chief Stoltenberg vying for top post at Norway's central bank

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in the running to become the next governor of Norway’s central bank.

Stoltenberg’s name was on a list of 22 contenders unveiled by the country’s Finance Ministry, the Norwegian News Agency reported.

He confirmed his candidacy to the agency: “The Finance Ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I’ve done that now and this is a job I'm very motivated for.”

Stoltenberg, 62, holds a postgraduate degree in economics from the University of Oslo.

He served as Norway’s finance minister from 1996 to 1997, followed by two stints as prime minister from 2000 to 2001 and 2005 to 2013.

He took the top NATO post in October 2014 and his tenure runs until the end of September 2022.