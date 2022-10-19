NATO chief warns again of ‘severe consequences’ if Russia uses nukes in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday warned again of "severe consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.



"The risk of any nuclear attack against Ukraine, the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine is low but of course the potential impact, the consequences is so big," Stoltenberg said during a live video speech to the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum 2022.



“So, this is a risk we have to take seriously. And we do so by conveying clearly to Russia that there will be severe consequences for Russia if they use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," he added.



"We have also reminded Russia that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Stoltenberg said.



The NATO chief reiterated that his military alliance is "prepared for all eventualities" when it comes to the Russian war on Ukraine.



Stoltenberg ruled out a NATO nuclear umbrella for Ukraine as deterrence against Russia, pointing out that such a nuclear shield was only for member states.



He stated that NATO's "top priority" is to provide more military support for Ukraine, saying: "We all need to do more."



Stoltenberg added that the latest round of Russian missile attacks on major Ukrainian cities was "the most serious escalation since the start of the war" on Feb. 24.