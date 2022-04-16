NATO deploys ships to Baltic Sea for routine operations, training

NATO ships have been deployed to the Baltic Sea for routine operations and training, said a statement issued on Friday.

“Ships from Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) are sailing into the Baltic Sea and will participate in exercises with bordering Allied and partner nations,” read the NATO statement.

“NATO regularly deploys maritime forces in the Baltic Sea in order to maintain a credible and capable defensive capability in accordance with treaty obligations,” it added.

The SNMG1 and SNMCMG1 have ships from various NATO states and “are continuously available to NATO to perform different tasks ranging from participation in exercises to operational missions,” read the statement.

“They also are currently part of the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) while exhibiting forward presence and contributing to operational coherence among allied naval forces to support greater regional security and stability,” it added.