NATO foreign ministers to discuss provision of new weapons for Kyiv: Top Ukrainian diplomat

Ukraine’s top diplomat said on Monday that NATO foreign ministers will discuss the provision of new weapons, ammunition, and military equipment for Kyiv during a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

“In the evening, I will go on an international business trip: first to Bucharest for a meeting of the NATO Ministerial Council … For the first time, the NATO meeting will be equally devoted to defense issues, involving new weapons, new ammunition and new military equipment for Ukraine, and energy, because energy has also become a weapon,” Dmytro Kuleba said on his Facebook account.

Kuleba noted that he will hold meetings with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Kuleba also said he would later travel to the Polish city of Lodz for a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Dec. 1-2.

"The OSCE Ministerial Council will be held for the first time without a Russian minister. And that's right - he has nothing to do. They only imitate negotiations. They only imitate diplomacy. But in fact, they made their choice: this choice is war and war crimes," Kuleba said.

He added that the foreign ministers of Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday to discuss further support for Ukraine.