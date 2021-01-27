NATO military chiefs meet in Brussels

A meeting of NATO military chiefs began in Brussels to discuss the alliance’s operations, missions and activities.

The 185th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense session started at NATO headquarters, with some military chiefs, including Turkish Chief of General Stuff Yasar Guler, attending it via video link.

Chaired by Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, chairman of the Military Committee, the military chiefs will discuss NATO’s operations, missions and activities as well as meet with their operational partners in Resolute Support, NATO Mission Iraq and Kosovo Force format.

“They will review the progress of the Alignment of the Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic area concept as well as finalize their advice on NATO’s Warfighting Capstone Concept,” NATO said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The group will then consider current and future threats alongside a discussion on lessons drawn from the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

The Military Committee traditionally convene at NATO Headquarters in Brussels twice a year, and in an Allied member country once a year. Their work is carried out by the permanent Military Representatives at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on a daily basis.

