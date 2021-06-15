Nearly 2.42B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Nearly 2.42 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Tuesday.

China leads the global count with over 904.13 million jabs, followed by the US with 310.65 million.

India has administered 252.76 million shots, Brazil 78.91 million, the UK 71.67 million, Germany 60.74 million, France 44.3 million, Italy 42.73 million, and Mexico 37.52 million.

Turkey ranks 10th on the list with over 35.35 million doses given, followed by Spain, Russia and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates, with 140 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.81 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 176.29 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.

