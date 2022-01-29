Organization of Turkic States urges peaceful settlement between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

The Organization of Turkic States on Friday urged a peaceful settlement for the border dispute between the Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In a statement, the group condemned the use of military weapons against civilians and stressed that necessary measures should be taken to de-escalate the situation at the countries’ border.

“We express deep concern about the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and call for an immediate cessation of the armed clashes, peaceful settlement, and stabilization of the situation by means of diplomatic negotiations,” the statement said.

Voicing support for Kyrgyzstan’s efforts for a peaceful solution to the situation, the organization remarked that it also welcomes dialogue between the two countries based on mutual understanding, respect, co-existence, and good neighborliness.

The group expressed hope that ongoing negotiations between the two Central Asian states would help build trust and prevent future conflicts.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a prompt recovery to the wounded,” it added.

Tensions between civilians of the two countries on Thursday flared into conflict between border guard soldiers.

But on Friday Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on a complete ceasefire at the border.

Both sides agreed to withdraw additional forces and vehicles sent to the border, open the Batken-Isfana highway to traffic, and do joint patrols on the border areas to prevent conflict.