Over 1.67B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Over 1.67 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have been given worldwide, with Turkey among the top 10 countries for jabs given, figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal, showed on Monday.

China was the most-vaccinated country with 510.86 million jabs, according to the data, followed by the US with 285.72 million.

India has administered 191.72 million jabs, the UK 60.6 million, and Brazil 57.73 million. Germany has reported giving 44.4 million shots, France 32.6 million, and Italy 30.9 million.

The list continues with Turkey, which has administered more than 28 million jabs, followed by Mexico, Russia, and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 134.39 doses per 100 people.

Turkey number 9 worldwide

According to Health Ministry data, Turkey has administered more than 28.15 million jabs since its nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14, making it the number nine country worldwide in terms of jabs given.

More than 16 million people in the country have received their first doses, while over 11.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two jabs, so the number of jabs given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Turkish officials have said they want to make vaccines available to everyone age 20 and over by the end of June.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.46 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 167.22 million cases reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.

AA