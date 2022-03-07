Over 1.7M people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries, says UN refugee agency

Over 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia launched a war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to the UN refugee agency on Monday.

According to data on the UNHCR website, Poland has welcomed 1.02 million people from Ukraine.

Poland is followed by Hungary and Slovakia, which received 180,163 and 128,169 refugees, respectively.

Meanwhile, Moldova and Romania have opened doors for 82,762 and 78,977 people, respectively, while other European have welcomed over 183,600 others.

Russia got over 3.1% of the people fleeing Ukraine, corresponding to 53,300, while 406 others took refuge in Belarus.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK, and US, among others, imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against the Eastern European country, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.