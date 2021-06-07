Over 2.15B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

Over 2.15 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data showed on Monday.

China leads the global count with over 777.88 million jabs, followed by the US with 301.64 million, according to the tracking website.

India has administered 232.79 million shots, Brazil 71.69 million, the UK 67.99 million, Germany 54.24 million, France 40.06 million, Italy 38.18 million, Mexico 34.46 million, and Russia 30.71 million.

Turkey ranks 10th on the list with over 30.87 million doses given, followed by Spain, Indonesia, and Canada.

The country with the most doses administered by population was the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 138.83 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.72 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 173.32 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.

