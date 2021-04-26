Pakistan condemns Israel over violent acts in Jerusalem

Pakistan Monday condemned the closing of central Jerusalem for Palestinians by Israel since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: "Pakistan views the recent alarming developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories with serious concern.

"These include harassment of people coming for prayers, arrests of innocent Palestinians and other arbitrary restrictions in violation of fundamental human rights."

The statement condemned the violent acts carried out by the occupation forces and urged the international community for prompt action to protect Palestinians.

"Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," the statement further read.

Since the start of Ramadan, Israeli forces have banned Palestinians from sitting in the Damascus Gate area and holding festive activities.

The situation escalated when Israeli settlers launched attacks on Palestinians in the flashpoint city.

More than 130 Palestinians have been injured in clashes between Israeli forces and local residents in Jerusalem since Thursday, and at least 100 Palestinians have been detained.

Palestinian territories including the West Bank and East Jerusalem have been under Israeli occupation since 1967. The Israeli occupation is considered illegal under international law.

AA