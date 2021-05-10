Palestinian groups give Israel ultimatum to withdraw forces from Al-Aqsa

Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza on Monday gave Israel an ultimatum to withdraw its forces from Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem until this evening.

"The resistance leadership in the joint operation room gives the [Israeli] occupation an ultimatum until 06:00 p.m. (1500 GMT) to withdraw its soldiers from the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and to release detained Palestinians in the recent Jerusalem uprising, otherwise forewarned is forearmed," said Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of Hamas's military wing.

At least 305 people were injured as Israeli police on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

AA