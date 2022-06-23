Peace plan on Ukraine only possible if Kyiv meets Moscow's conditions: Kremlin

A "peace plan on Ukraine" is possible if Kyiv meets all of Russia's conditions, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

At a news conference in Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked what conditions Ukraine had to meet, to which he replied: "Ukraine understands all perfectly well."

In response to Kyiv's allegations of "grain theft from Ukraine," Peskov stressed that Russia, "did not steal any grain."

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had stated that after Kyiv accused Russia of selling its "stolen grain" to Türkiye, Ankara carried out an investigation and established that the accusation was untrue.

More than 4,634 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24.

Over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes, with more than 8 million moving to neighboring countries, according to UN data.