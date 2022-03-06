Poland, US defense cooperation closer than ever before: US' Blinken

There is intense cooperation between Washington, NATO allies and Poland that has never been seen before, the top US diplomat said Saturday.

"As NATO allies, defense cooperation between Poland and the United States, I think it’s safe to say, is closer than it’s ever been," Antony Blinken said at a news conference with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau.

Recalling US President Joe Biden's words: “We will defend every inch of NATO territory,” Blinken pointed out that the US has more than doubled the number of military personnel deployed in Poland since Jan. 30 which is currently more than 10,000.

"And we’ve significantly increased the amount and types of military equipment and capabilities that we’ve positioned in Poland," he said.

He said the Biden administration has requested $2.75 billion in humanitarian assistance from Congress to support Ukrainians who fled the country.

Blinken added that Poland played a leading role in responding to the humanitarian crisis.

'Poland will never recognize territorial changes'

The Polish foreign minister denounced Russian attacks and said it is to break the will of the Ukrainian resistance.

"Poland will never recognize territorial changes brought about by unprovoked, unlawful aggression," said Rau, adding that targeting residential areas, nuclear power plants and non-military venues are "war crimes under international law."

"I call for an end of the bloodshed and a cease-fire for the duration of the talks between Ukraine and Russia," he said, as he urged Russia to refrain from attacks on civilians.

Russia's war on Ukraine has led to international outrage, with the EU, US, UK and others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow. The West is also supplying Kyiv with weapons and humanitarian aid.

According to the UN human rights office, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war.

More than 1.3 million people have also fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.