Polish FM is suspicious of Russia’s role in Nord Stream pipeline leaks

The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his suspicions that Russia may be behind the leaks in the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline.

Zbigniew Rau told public broadcaster Polish Radio late on Wednesday that considering the energy security situation in the Baltic Sea region, it seems reasonable to believe that Russian services are behind the leaks.

"Russia may have damaged the pipelines in order to deepen the divisions in Europe on energy security," he said.

He believes that Russia aims to scare Europe, and warned that similar sabotage to the Nord Stream pipelines could be carried out on the Baltic Pipe pipeline that carries Norwegian gas to Poland.

Three leaks in the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines were reported off the coast of Denmark and Sweden, and a warning was given that ships should not approach the area.

Both countries announced that signs showed the leaks were the result of deliberate action and not accidental.

The EU also stated that the gas leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines were the result of deliberate action.

The causes of the Nord Stream leaks are now under investigation.

Russia stopped natural gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Aug. 31 because necessary maintenance could not be carried out.