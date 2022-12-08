Politico Europe names Ukraine's president continent’s most powerful person for 2023

News outlet Politico Europe on Wednesday named Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the most powerful person in Europe for 2023.

"Ukraine's president has brought the war to the West, convincing people that his battle against Russia is also theirs, giving him the authority to make Europe do what he wants," it said, explaining the reason for bestowing the title on Zelenskyy.

In a video message broadcast during the event, Zelenskyy thanked Politico Europe for the nomination as well as everyone who supports Ukraine.

The outlet also ranked 27 other names under three categories that include the "Doers" with the formal power to get things done, the "Disrupters" poised to upend the status quo, and the "Dreamers" who represent ideas driving European power and politics.

Germany’s Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck has been named the number one “Doer,” while the number one “Dreamer” is Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was named the number one “Disrupter.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been included in the “Doers” category for the second time. He was listed as the sixth name on the 2021 list and this time ranked fourth.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was named the number nine “Dreamer” and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was named the number nine “Disrupter.”