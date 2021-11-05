Pope to pay 5-day visit to southern Cyprus, Greece next month

Vatican leader's visit comes after invitation by 'civil authorities and Bishops’ Conferences': Statement.

Pope Francis is scheduled to embark on a five-day visit to the Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus and Greece, the Vatican press office said on Friday.

Next month's visit (Dec. 2-6) comes upon the invitation of the countries' "civil authorities and Bishops’ Conferences," said a statement by the Holy See Press Office.

The Pope is also expected to visit a refugee camp at the Greek island of Lesbos. It will be his second visit since 2016.

Earlier this year, the Pontiff visited Iraq, Hungary and Slovakia.

