Prayers to be heard across Turkey for Al-Aqsa Mosque

Prayers will be heard in all mosques across Turkey for the salvation of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem after performing noon prayer, the head of Turkey's top religious body said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in the northwestern Sakarya province, Ali Erbas said sala prayers will be recited across the country as well.

Sala prayers are traditionally recited to announce a funeral, however, during the Ottoman era they were delivered to announce difficult times during wars.

Erbas said, "occupying terrorist state Israel is up to the ugliest attempt against Al-Aqsa Mosque" located in the Old City of Jerusalem, and condemned the attacks.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 278 people were injured as Israeli police on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent raids by extremist Jews.

Earlier, extremist Jews called for a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday to celebrate the anniversary of the Six-Day War in 1967, when Israel occupied East Jerusalem, as "Jerusalem Day" according to the Hebrew calendar.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

