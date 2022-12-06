President Putin holds meeting with Russian Security Council

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday held a meeting with the Russian Security Council on the matters related to national security, the Kremlin said.

"Today we have a discussion on the issues of ensuring the national security of the state on our agenda," Putin said, opening the meeting in Moscow.

Separately, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed with the government material support to the Russian army.

Mishustin urged for constantly accelerating the pace of production of equipment, gear and medicine to meet the army's needs.

He also said despite the combat activities, the restoration of the civilian infrastructure in the war zone should not stop even for a second.

The Russian government allocated significant funds for the achievement of the set goals, according to Mishustin.