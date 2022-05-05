Protesters plotting to seize parliament building: Armenian intelligence service

Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) said Wednesday it has intelligence reports that protesters in the capital Yerevan are planning to seize the parliament building, according to local media.

The NSS also warned the organizers and participants of the rally to refrain from making illegal actions, otherwise, the organizers of such actions will bear the full responsibility, state-run news agency Armenpress reported.

“The National Security Service is calling on all law-abiding citizens to not give in to provocations, refrain from committing illegal actions or otherwise share the entire burden of criminal responsibility,” the NSS said in a statement.

Following the warning, the police also issued a statement, saying it has also obtained information that the demonstrators could try to seize the parliament building today.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, an organizer of the protests, denied the intelligence agency’s statement on "seizing the parliament building" and noted that they will not attempt any provocations.

He also called on Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan underscored that democracy is the most important principle of the country, according to Armenpress.

Speaking at the National Assembly, he warned that democracy should not be taken as a sign of weakness of the government or the state.

