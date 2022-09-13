Putin, Armenian premier discuss situation along border with Azerbaijan

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in a telephone call with the Armenian prime minister, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"This night, a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinyan took place. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was discussed, the serious escalation that took place there," Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Asked about Armenia's request for help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Peskov said, "intensive work at the expert level is currently underway." When there are results, the Kremlin will inform the media.

"The president is making every effort to contribute to the de-escalation of tension on the border, these efforts continue," he added.

Regarding Russia's financial "safety cushion" for "de-dollarization," Peskov said the government is still working on the budget.

On Sept.12, speaking at a meeting on economic issues, Putin said Russia has disagreements and discussions about a financial "safety cushion," in conditions of "the inevitable process of de-dollarization."

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and more than 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.