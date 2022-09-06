Putin attends Vostok-2022 military drill in Russia's Far East

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended on Tuesday the Vostok-2022 military drill in Russia's Far East, according to a Kremlin statement.

Putin, together with Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, observed the course of training activities at the Sergeevsky training ground, the statement said.

The active phase of the Vostok-2022 military drill was scheduled for Sept. 1-7 on seven training grounds in the eastern part of Russia.

More than 50,000 military personnel and over 5,000 units of weapons and military equipment, including 140 aircraft, 60 warships, boats, and support vessels, are engaged in the performance of combat training tasks.

Apart from the Russian army, troops from a number of countries have participated in the exercises, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Syria, and Tajikistan.

It also engages military contingents and observers from the countries of the Russian-led military bloc Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).