Putin gives mobilization deferments to students, doctoral candidates, physicians

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Thursday a decree giving mobilization deferments to students, doctoral candidates, and resident physicians.

The deferment is granted to students who study full-time and part-time in state-accredited universities, colleges, and scientific organizations, as well as at the sites of innovative scientific and technological centers and in spiritual and educational organizations.

According to the decree, students studying full-time or part-time at programs with state accreditation in state educational or scientific organizations received a deferment.

As Putin himself explained, the new decree also covers private universities with state accreditation.

Earlier, the Russian president signed a decree allowing exemption for most of the students of universities and colleges from mobilization.

On Sept. 21, Putin declared partial mobilization in the country, which affects some 300,000 people between the ages of 18 and 50.

On Oct. 4, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said more than 200,000 people have reported to service under partial mobilization.