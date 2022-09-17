Putin says Russia wants to stop 'conflict' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia will do everything to stop the "conflict" in Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Putin added that to his regret, the Ukrainian side refused talks.

"I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, your concerns that you constantly express. We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible. Only, unfortunately, the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its refusal from negotiation process, stated that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, as they say on the battlefield."

"Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there," he said.