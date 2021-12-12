Red Bull's Verstappen wins F1 world title for 1st time

Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen on Sunday became the F1 world champion for the first time after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a last lap move sealing the victory.

Overtaking Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on the last lap after the security car left the circuit, Max broke the equality in the championship race.

On lap 54, Nicholas Latifi from Williams Racing crashed into the barriers, causing a safety car on the last laps of the race.

"It's insane. The guys at my team, at Honda, I love them so much. Finally, a bit of luck for me. And I have to say a big thank you to Checo, he drove his heart out today," Verstappen said in team radio after crossing the chequered flag, referring to his teammate Sergio Perez with Checo.

Perez retired his car at lap 56.

Hamilton finished the race second while Mercedes became the constructor champion.

Carlos Sainz from Ferrari completed the podium.