Republic of Congo’s premier, government resign

Congolese Prime Minister Clement Mouamba has tendered the resignation of his government less than a month after President Denis Sassou-Nguesso won a fourth consecutive term, the presidency announced.

The prime minister presented his resignation "and that of the government to the President of the Republic who accepted it," Florent Ntsiba, director of the presidential Cabinet, said in a statement late Wednesday.

Sassou-Nguesso 77, who led the Republic of Congo from 1979 to 1992, returned to power in 1997. He won the presidential elections in 2002, 2009, and 2016.

He accepted the resignation and asked members of the government "to expedite current affairs until the establishment of the next government," according to the statement.

The Congolese president also thanked all the ministers for the work accomplished during the five years of collaboration, from 2016 to 2021.

AA