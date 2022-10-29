Russia accuses UK of being involved in drone attack in Sevastopol

Russia on Saturday accused the UK of being involved in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines as well as of helping Ukraine plan a drone attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said: "Today at 4:20 am (Moscow time), the Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels.”

"It should be emphasized that the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were subjected to a terrorist attack are involved in ensuring the security of the ‘grain corridor’ within the framework of the international initiative for the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," it added.

According to the statement, nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven unmanned underwater vehicles were used in the attack and all of them were destroyed.

Moreover, the ministry also claimed that the British navy took part in the “planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea,” to blow up Nord Stream pipelines.

The British Defense Ministry has rejected the allegations, saying: "To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale."

