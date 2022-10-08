Russia adds rapper Oxxxymiron to list of foreign agents

The Russian Justice Ministry added famous rapper Miron Fedorov, also known as Oxxxymiron, and author Dmitry Glukhovsky to the list of foreign agents, media reports said Friday.

Profile.ru news outlet said Fedorov was added to the list of individual foreign agents for his political activity which was funded by Ukraine, citing the ministry.

Glukhovsky was included on the list of media outlets acting as foreign agents by the ministry.

The outlet highlighted that Glukhovsky and Fedorov have been among vocal critics of the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.