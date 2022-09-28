Russia, Afghanistan reach 'preliminary agreements' on supply of grain, energy resources

Russia on Wednesday announced that it had reached "preliminary agreements" with Afghanistan on the supply of grain and energy resources.

The sides will now have to sign binding documents for the accords to go into effect, Russia's presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov told the state-run TASS news agency in an interview.

According to media reports, Russia may deliver about 1 million tons of gasoline, 1 million tons of diesel, 500,000 tons of liquified natural gas (LNG) and 2 million tons of wheat annually under the agreements.