Russia, Armenia leaders discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Tuesday in Moscow to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and bilateral cooperation.

Putin admitted a lot of problems still exist that prevent the full restoration of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Our focus will also be on security issues, including those related to Karabakh. There are still a lot of problems, I agree with you. We are in constant contact with you, I don't know, if not every week, then every 10 days we definitely talk on the phone, and meetings are regular, despite the pandemic period," he noted.

Pashinyan praised Russia's role in ensuring peace and stability in the region and the work of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I have to once again note your exceptional role in the cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. After that, Russian peacekeepers operate in Nagorno-Karabakh. It should be noted that in general, of course, the activities of Russian peacekeepers ensure security. It seems that we need to see what can be done to make the activities of peacekeepers more effective," he said.

Pashinyan added he would like to discuss with Putin the political aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

The leaders also said they will discuss further development of bilateral cooperation.