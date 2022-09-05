Russia blacklists 25 US citizens

American actor Sean Penn also on stop list, according to Foreign Ministry.

Moscow on Monday blacklisted 25 US citizens including actor Sean Penn in response to Washington's "constantly expanding sanctions" against Russian citizens. 

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the group put on the "stop list" includes members of the US Congress, high-ranking officials, representatives of the business and expert communities, as well as public figures.

"The hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to receive a decisive rebuff," the statement said.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

