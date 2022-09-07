Russia blacklists EU military, law enforcement officials, weapon makers supplying arms to Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday blacklisted senior EU military and law enforcement officials, as well as weapon producers supplying arms to Ukraine.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Moscow said arms deliveries to Ukraine from the EU showed that Brussels did not want to "invest" in peace in Ukraine, but rather in prolonging the conflict.

"Residents of EU countries are forced to pay for such a bellicose policy out of their own pockets," added the statement, noting that the latest blacklisting was in response to "restrictive measures against Russian individuals and legal entities."

The decision involves expanding "the list of representatives of EU institutions and its member states, who are prohibited from entering the territory of our country," the Russian ministry highlighted, adding that the EU office in Russia had been notified of the move.

"The restrictions are imposed on the highest military leadership of the European Union, high-ranking employees of the law enforcement agencies of the EU member states, representatives of European commercial organizations in the field of arms and military equipment production involved in the supply of military products to Ukraine."

The ministry also vowed that "initiators of anti-Russian sanctions" would always be met with "a tough response."